Lizarraga (undisclosed) started Friday in Double-A San Antonio's 5-4 loss to Midland, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

Lizarraga took the hill for San Antonio for the first time since June 13, when he exited his start early due to an unspecified injury. He handled a light workload Friday, but Lizarraga should see his workload pick up in subsequent starts once he's further removed from the injury. Through 13 appearances (11 starts) with San Antonio this season, the 21-year-old righty owns a 6.50 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 45:27 K:BB in 44.1 innings.