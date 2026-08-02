Padres' Walker Buehler: Goes just 4.1 innings Saturday

Buehler allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Saturday.

All of the scoring against Buehler came in the third inning, when the Giants racked up three runs on five hits and a walk. The right-hander was pulled with just one out in the fifth frame after putting two runners on base. Buehler has gone 10 straight outings without completing six innings and has posted a 5.98 ERA over that stretch. He's at a poor 5.18 ERA on the campaign through 22 appearances spanning 104.1 innings but seems to be locked into the rotation since San Diego doesn't have a wealth of starting pitching depth.