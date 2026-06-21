Padres' Walker Buehler: Strong month of June continues

Buehler took a no-decision Saturday against Texas, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Buehler tied a season high in punchouts Saturday, also matching his second-longest start of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander has been dealing on the mound particularly as of late, working at least 4.2 innings while yielding just one run in four consecutive outings during the month of June. Buehler has a solid 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB over 72.2 frames, but he's next lined up for one of his toughest tests of the year against the Dodgers.