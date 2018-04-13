Lockett could be recalled to make a spot start Monday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Monday's start opened following the news that Luis Perdomo would begin serving his suspension immediately. Lockett isn't on the big-league roster, but he is scheduled to start for Triple-A on Monday, making for a convenient option to come to the big leagues. Additionally, the 23-year-old is on the 40-man roster despite not having pitched in the majors yet. If he's not given the start, Jordan Lyles and Robbie Erlin seem to be the other top candidates to fill the void.