Lockett (0-2) picked up the loss Saturday against the Cubs, giving up five runs in five innings. He struck out six while allowing two walks and nine hits, two of which were homers.

Lockett was called on to make a spot start and failed to impress. All of the Cubs' damage came in the second inning, in which he allowed a pair of homers and six total hits. The 24-year-old has now allowed 11 runs on 17 hits and eight walks in 10.2 big-league innings. He's not expected to remain in the rotation.