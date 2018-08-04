Padres' Walker Lockett: Gives up five in five frames
Lockett (0-2) picked up the loss Saturday against the Cubs, giving up five runs in five innings. He struck out six while allowing two walks and nine hits, two of which were homers.
Lockett was called on to make a spot start and failed to impress. All of the Cubs' damage came in the second inning, in which he allowed a pair of homers and six total hits. The 24-year-old has now allowed 11 runs on 17 hits and eight walks in 10.2 big-league innings. He's not expected to remain in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...