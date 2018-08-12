Lockett (0-3) allowed five runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out two and walked two.

It was another ugly performance from Lockett, who has now given up four homers over 9.1 innings in his last two starts. He's also walked 10 in 15 total innings with the major-league team. While the Padres don't have anything to lose by continuing to deploy Lockett in the starting rotation, there's really not much here to evaluate, and with Jacob Nix pitching well in his debut, a move to the bullpen would not be surprising.