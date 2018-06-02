Padres' Walker Lockett: Has rough big-league debut
Lockett (0-1) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over 3.2 innings, striking out two and walking five as the Padres fell 7-2.
The 24-year-old was dealt the loss in a shaky outing in his MLB debut after getting called up from Triple-A El Paso with Joey Luchessi (hip) on the disabled list. He had a 5.31 ERA over 59.1 minor-league innings, and Luchessi figures to retake the spot in the rotation when he's healthy, so don't expect Lockett to be moving the fantasy needle much while he's in the big leagues.
