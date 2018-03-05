Padres' Walker Lockett: Optioned to minor league camp
Lockett was optioned to the minor league camp by the Padres on Monday.
Lockett recorded a 4.39 ERA and a low 13 percent strikeout rate in 55.1 innings at Triple-A El Paso last season. He missed several months with a lower-back strain. He'll return to El Paso and could receive a callup at some point in 2018, but he didn't appear to be on the cusp of the big leagues when he was healthy last season.
