Lockett was optioned to the minors Monday.

Lockett recorded a 4.39 ERA and a low 13 percent strikeout rate in 55.1 innings at Triple-A El Paso last season. He missed several months with a lower-back strain. He'll return to El Paso and could receieve a call-up with improved performance, but he didn't appear to be on the cusp of the big leagues when healthy last season.

