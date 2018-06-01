Lockett was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and will start Friday's game against the Reds.

The 24-year-old righty will be making his big-league debut in this one after logging a 5.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 59.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League. He's here because of his standing on the 40-man roster and proximity to the big leagues, not because he necessarily earned the promotion. It's possible that Lockett could make another start next week against the Braves if this outing is acceptable, but he will eventually be replaced in the rotation by Joey Lucchesi (hip), who could come off the disabled list in a couple weeks.