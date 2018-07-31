Lockett was called up by the Padres on Tuesday.

Lockett has appeared in two games (one start) for San Diego this year, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and six walks in 5.2 innings. With Eric Lauer (forearm) landing on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move, Lockett may make a spot start in the big-league rotation, though the Padres have the option of rolling with a four-man staff due to an off day Wednesday and next Monday.

