Padres' Walker Lockett: Returns to majors
Lockett was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
San Diego desperately needed a fresh arm following Sunday's 16 inning matchup against Arizona, so they elected to bring up Lockett and send Miguel Diaz to Double-A San Antonio. Lockett has made one major-league start in 2018, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out two across 3.2 innings.
