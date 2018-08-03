Padres' Walker Lockett: Set for spot start
Lockett will make a spot start Saturday against the Cubs in place of Joey Lucchesi (illness), Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lucchesi was bumped back to Sunday due to a stomach bug. Lockett has allowed six runs in 5.2 innings for the Padres this season. striking out four while walking six. He has an unimpressive 4.92 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A El Paso.
