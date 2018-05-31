Padres' Walker Lockett: Will be called up to start Friday
Lockett will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's series-opener against the Reds, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres were able to avoid calling up a starter to fill Joey Luchessi's (hip) spot due to a favorable off day schedule. They will turn to Lockett to officially fill the spot Friday. The 24-year-old posted a 5.31 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 10 starts with El Paso this season, so there shouldn't be too much buzz surrounding his callup, unless he absolutely dazzles in his major-league debut.
