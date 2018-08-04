Padres' Wil Myers: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Myers (foot) is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Myers will remain sidelined for the second straight day after suffering a left foot contusion during Thursday's series opener. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's affair. In his place, Hunter Renfroe will man right field while Travis Jankowski starts in left.

