Padres' Wil Myers: Activated from disabled list
Myers (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Thursday.
As expected, Myers is back with the Padres ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Giants after spending more than a month on the disabled list with an oblique injury. He was able to play in five rehab games with Triple-A El Paso before returning, going 6-for-20 with four extra-base hits. The 27-year-old should immediately slide back into a starting role, though given this was his second stint on the disabled list this season, the Padres may choose to ease him back into action with some more occasional off days during his first month back. The 27-year-old was hitting .300/.300/.450 through 10 games before landing on the shelf.
More News
