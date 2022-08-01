Myers (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Monday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers was expected to return at some point during the Padres' weekend series against the Twins, but the team ultimately waited to activate him until Monday. The 31-year-old appeared in 14 rehab games over the last few weeks, and he hit .264 with four home runs, two doubles, eight runs and seven RBI. He's starting at first base Monday with Eric Hosmer (neck) out, and Myers should see regular playing time now that he's back to full health.