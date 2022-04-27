Myers aggravated a bruise between his right thumb and index finger during Tuesday's win over the Reds and won't play Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Myers' issue appeared to flare up during his fifth-inning at-bat, and he was replaced in the field by Jose Azocar in the bottom of the sixth. The injury cost Myers three games in mid-April, and Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the reaggravation "looks worse than last time." With that in mind, the veteran outfielder may be in for a multi-game absence, though the Padres have yet to issue an update on the severity of the injury.