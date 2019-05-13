Padres' Wil Myers: Another two-hit game

Myers went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs Sunday in the Padres' 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

The series in Coors Field seemed to provide the perfect cure for Myers' slumping bat. After entering the weekend with 17 strikeouts and only three hits in 33 at-bats over his last 12 games, Myers finished out the series with back-to-back two-hit outings. He may have a tough time carrying that momentum over to the upcoming week, however, as the Padres are scheduled to square off against Clayton Kershaw and Kenta Maeda in their two-game series in Los Angeles that begins Tuesday.