Padres' Wil Myers: Available to pinch hit Saturday

Myers (back) is available to pinch hit Saturday against the Brewers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers is not in the lineup for Saturday's series finale due to back stiffness. The 27-year-old downplayed the severity of the issue, however, and his availability off the bench confirms he isn't dealing with anything overly serious. "I feel fine," Myers said. "They want me to take two days and go from there." He should be reevaluated following the Padres' day off Sunday, and if everything checks out, look for Myers to return to action for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.