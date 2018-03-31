Padres' Wil Myers: Available to pinch hit Saturday
Myers (back) is available to pinch hit Saturday against the Brewers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Myers is not in the lineup for Saturday's series finale due to back stiffness. The 27-year-old downplayed the severity of the issue, however, and his availability off the bench confirms he isn't dealing with anything overly serious. "I feel fine," Myers said. "They want me to take two days and go from there." He should be reevaluated following the Padres' day off Sunday, and if everything checks out, look for Myers to return to action for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...