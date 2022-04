Myers (thumb) is starting in right field and batting sixth Monday against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers has sat out the past three days while dealing with a thumb injury, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Monday's series opener versus Cincinnati. The 31-year-old will attempt to pick up where he left off at the plate, as he was 5-for-12 with a double, three RBI and a run in the three games preceding his absence.