Padres' Wil Myers: Back in action Monday
Myers (back) is starting in right field and batting second Monday against the Rockies.
Myers is back in action after missing Saturday's game against the Brewers with back stiffness. The injury was never thought to be overly serious and he should have no restrictions after getting the previous two days (one being an off day) to rest and recover.
