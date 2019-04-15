Padres' Wil Myers: Back in action

Myers (thumb) is starting in left field and will bat cleanup Monday against Colorado.

Myers was held out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against Arizona after injuring his thumb on a slide during Saturday's clash, although he's obviously feeling healthy enough to get back on the field Monday night. He's batting .298 with three homers, seven RBI and two stolen bases through 17 games in 2019.

