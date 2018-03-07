Padres' Wil Myers: Back in lineup against Giants
Myers (arm) will bat third and play right field for Wednesday's Cactus League game against San Francisco.
Myers was forced to DH on Monday after experiencing a little arm soreness during pre-game outfield drills. There shouldn't be any concern for his status as the club seemed confident that this was only a singular occurrence and nothing to worry about heading into the final few weeks of camp.
