Padres' Wil Myers: Back in lineup Friday

Myers (nose) will start at third base and bat second against the Dodgers on Friday.

As expected, Myers will rejoin the starting lineup after sitting out the past two games with a nose laceration. The 27-year-old has played in just 52 games for the Padres this season, hitting .268/.326/.480 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and eight stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories