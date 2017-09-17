Play

Padres' Wil Myers: Batting third Sunday

Myers (leg) is starting at first base and batting third during Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Myers was removed from Saturday's game with a contusion after fouling a ball off his right leg during the sixth inning. It sounds as if his exit was simply precautionary, as he's set to rejoin the starting lineup for the team's series finale against Jon Gray and the Rockies.

