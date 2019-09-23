Padres' Wil Myers: Battling illness

Myers was battling an illness Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers reportedly fell ill at a charity event Sunday night and left in an ambulance. It's not clear if the illness bothered him earlier in the day, when he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts against Arizona. He's reportedly feeling fine Monday, and the Padres don't play until Tuesday against the Dodgers, so there's a chance that he won't wind up missing any time.

