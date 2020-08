Myers went 1-for-4 with a walkoff three-run home run in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

The Mariners took a 7-3 lead in the top half of the seventh, but the Padres responded with seven runs to win it in the bottom half. Myers capped off the rally with a walkoff homer off Dan Altavilla. It marked the outfielder's eighth homer on the campaign and it brought his RBI count to 21.