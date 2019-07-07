Padres' Wil Myers: Benched for third straight

Myers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Myers has started in only two of the Padres' last 13 games with Manuel Margot emerging as manager Andy Green's preferred option in center field. The outfield logjam will likely continue to work against Myers while he remains in a season-long funk at the plate. Myers is batting a career-low .217 and has struck out in 35.5 percent of his plate appearances.