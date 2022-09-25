Myers went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's victory over Colorado.

With a ground rule double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third, Myers helped the Padres get off to a big lead, from which they did not look back. The big day at the plate comes as Myers is challenged for playing time with Brandon Drury healthy and producing again and Myers was just 1-for-9 in his previous three starts. He is slashing .255/.306/.379 with five home runs, 34 RBI and 27 runs scored through 265 plate appearances this season.