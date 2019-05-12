Padres' Wil Myers: Big night in Coors

Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

His mammoth shot off Jon Gray to lead off the seventh inning traveled an estimated 468 feet and gave the Padres a brief 3-1 lead, and Myers then scored the winning run in the top of the ninth after the Rockies has rallied. His .240/.301/.448 slash line is lackluster, but the 28-year-old does have seven homers and four steals through 38 games to bolster his fantasy value.