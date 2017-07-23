Padres' Wil Myers: Blasts 19th home run Saturday

Myers went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Giants.

Myers smashed his 19th home run of the season off Matt Moore to tie the game at one apiece in a game the Padres would eventually lose. His power is his greatest asset to fantasy managers, though his .252 batting average leaves much to be desired.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast