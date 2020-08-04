site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Wil Myers: Blasts third homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a victory over the Dodgers on Monday.
Myers broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with a 402-foot solo shot to right field. The 29-year-old is off to a strong start this season, slashing .282/.378/.667 with three home runs and nine RBI.
