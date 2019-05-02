Padres' Wil Myers: Breaks out in win
Myers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in the Padres' 11-2 win over the Braves on Thursday.
Myers was dropped to sixth in the order after leading off Wednesday, and finally broke out of his recent slump, touching up Shane Carle with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. He hadn't recorded a hit in his last 16 at-bats, so it was good to see the 27-year-old break out of the funk. He's now slashing .248/.293/.459 over 109 at-bats.
