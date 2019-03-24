Padres' Wil Myers: Center field reps likely limited
Myers is unlikely to be used regularly in center field by the Padres this season. Manager Andy Green said Saturday, "We need more than what we've got in spring training for us to feel like that's our best choice over and over [in center field]," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The transition to center field was made this spring with hopes the team could utilize Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes in the lineup collectively, but the experiment apparently hasn't yielded satisfactory results. Myers could still be utilized there in certain matchups, as Green also said, "At points in time throughout the year, we'll probably consider it. We'll probably try it. I don't think he's, at this point in time, solidified himself as our best option in center field." Manuel Margot and Franchy Cordero figure to see the bulk of the time in center field, while Myers, Renfroe and Reyes battle for time in the corner outfield spots.
