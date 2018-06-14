Padres' Wil Myers: Cleared for rehab assignment

Myers (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Myers, who has been on the disabled list since April 29 with an oblique strain, has finally been cleared to return to game action. Given the length of his absence, Myers will likely need to appear in multiple rehab games before he's cleared to rejoin the Padres.

