Myers went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and three RBI across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

In the first game, Myers delivered a two-run single in the third inning of a 6-0 win. He added a solo shot against Giants starter Logan Webb in the nightcap. Through 44 games this season, Myers has 12 homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .296/.360/.616 in 159 at-bats. Those ratios would be the best of his career.