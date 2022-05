Myers went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta in extra innings.

The 31-year-old didn't have any extra-base hits Sunday, but he went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position to help power San Diego's offense. Myers had a .527 OPS prior to landing on the injured list in late April with a bruised right thumb, but he's 6-for-21 with a home run, a walk, six RBI and four runs in five games since returning from the injury.