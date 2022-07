Myers (knee) went 2-for-4 with a run and a strikeout in a rehab appearance with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

Myers collected a pair of singles in his first game action since May 31. The right fielder had at one point been considering surgery for the inflammation in his right knee, but the issue appears to have improved with an extended period of rest. Myers is likely to need at least a few more rehab appearances before he's cleared to rejoin the Padres.