The Padres reinstated Myers from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As expected, Myers will be good to go for the series finale with Seattle after he was sidelined for a week and a half while waiting to clear all COVID-19 health and safety protocols. San Diego hasn't revealed its lineup for Sunday's contest, but it will likely include Myers, who had been a fixture in the Padres outfield prior to being shut down. Through 35 games, Myers is slashing .255/.342/.415 with four home runs, four stolen bases, 15 RBI and 15 runs.