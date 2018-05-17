Padres' Wil Myers: Could be out until June

Myers (oblique) may not be reinstated from the disabled list until sometime in June, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low-grade oblique strain April 29, but the Padres didn't offer a firm timetable due to the nature of the injury. Cassavell's estimation of a June return is the closest thing we've received to a potential return date, which would keep the outfielder out for at least a couple more weeks. The extra time will allow San Diego to figure out which of their talented young outfielders will play alongside Myers in center and left field.

