Padres' Wil Myers: Could be out until June
Myers (oblique) may not be reinstated from the disabled list until sometime in June, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.
Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low-grade oblique strain April 29, but the Padres didn't offer a firm timetable due to the nature of the injury. Cassavell's estimation of a June return is the closest thing we've received to a potential return date, which would keep the outfielder out for at least a couple more weeks. The extra time will allow San Diego to figure out which of their talented young outfielders will play alongside Myers in center and left field.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...