Myers (knee) has been running regularly and took batting practice Saturday, and Padres manager Bob Melvin said the outfielder could begin a rehab assignment during the coming week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers has been sidelined since early June after being diagnosed with right knee inflammation, but he was able to avoid surgery and looks to be close to starting up a rehab assignment. The veteran has dealt with the nagging injury throughout the first half of the season, which could be a factor in his mediocre numbers thus far. Myers registered a .234/.276/.306 slash line with just one home run, 19 RBI and no stolen-base attempts in 32 games prior to his placement on the injured list.