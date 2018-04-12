Padres' Wil Myers: Could return next week

Myers (arm) hit off a tee Thursday and could return sometime next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers won't be ready to come off the disabled list when eligible Friday and will likely go on a rehab assignment prior to returning. Thursday was the 27-year-old's first time throwing and hitting off a tee, but considers himself to be nearing a return.

