Myers (COVID-19) may be able to return to the Padres on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12 but has remained asymptomatic. Teammates Fernando Tatis and Eric Hosmer were both activated Wednesday after their own stints on the COVID-19 injured list, and Myers could soon follow. He is slashing .255/.342/.415 on the season.