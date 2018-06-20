Padres' Wil Myers: Could return this weekend

Myers (oblique) could be activated off the disabled list during an upcoming four-game set against the Giants that begins Thursday, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Myers appears ready to rejoin the Padres after going 6-for-20 with three doubles and a home run over five games during his rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso. The slugger has been sidelined since April 28 with an oblique injury, resulting in his second DL trip this season. Myers owns 58 homers and 48 steals over his previous two seasons, and he figures to reclaim a starting role in the outfield upon his activation.