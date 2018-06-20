Padres' Wil Myers: Could return this weekend
Myers (oblique) could be activated off the disabled list during an upcoming four-game set against the Giants that begins Thursday, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.
Myers appears ready to rejoin the Padres after going 6-for-20 with three doubles and a home run over five games during his rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso. The slugger has been sidelined since April 28 with an oblique injury, resulting in his second DL trip this season. Myers owns 58 homers and 48 steals over his previous two seasons, and he figures to reclaim a starting role in the outfield upon his activation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas