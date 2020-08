Myers (back) has a good chance to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers missed his second straight matchup Monday night due to back tightness, though manager Jayce Tingler is optimistic about the outfielder's chances of returning to the lineup for the second of four matchups against Texas this week. Myers would look to extend a five-game hitting streak if he's cleared to play Tuesday.