Myers went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in the Padres' 5-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Myers has not attempted a stolen base yet this season and running may not be a big part of his game moving forward, but he's showing encouraging signs at the plate. Through five games, Myers has three extra-base hits and five walks against seven strikeouts. His BB/K was a career-low 0.30 last season.