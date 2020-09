Myers went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.

Myers finished off his bounceback 2020 campaign with another strong performance, including his 15th homer of the season with a second-inning solo shot. The 29-year-old finished with a .288/.353/.606 slash line, 40 RBI and 31 extra-base hits.