Padres' Wil Myers: Cranks 20th long ball Sunday

Myers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Myers became the first Padres hitter to reach 20 homers this season with a first-inning bomb off Ty Blach. The first baseman is slashing .252/.333/.476, so he's not the man to blame for San Diego's 30th-ranked offense.