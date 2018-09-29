Padres' Wil Myers: Day off Saturday

Myers is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Myers sits after making eight straight starts. He hit .281 with an .868 OPS over that stretch. Cory Spangenberg will slide over to third base in his absence, with Freddy Galvis moving to second base and Javy Guerra entering the lineup at shortstop.

